Che Responds As Footage Of Alleged Physical Altercation With Nine Vicious Hits The Internet

BY Alexander Cole
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Nine Vicious took to the internet with alleged footage of himself taking Che's chain, and now, the latter has issued a response.

Nine Vicious and Che are two underground artists who have taken the internet by storm over the past few years. The former of these two artists used to have backing from Young Thug's YSL, although now, he is independent. As for Che, he has dropped off critically acclaimed albums like REST IN BASS.

As it turns out, these two artists do not like each other very much. Their public feud has played out on social media, although this week, it appeared to play out in real life.

Footage of an alleged altercation between Che and Nine Vicious hit the internet. This appeared to take place inside a department store, near a Balenciaga kiosk. You can see multiple people involved in the scrum.

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Nine Vicious Claims He Took Che's Chain

Nine Vicious subsequently took to social media, where he said that he took Che's chain. He then flexed the alleged chain on his story.

However, Che shot back on his own Instagram story. “Do it look like i’d rock that lil ass chain? post da part where ya fubu diamonds broke into lego pieces," Che wrote.

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Che Claps Back

Che would then go on to post a video of himself, where he can be seen rocking a chain, all while showcasing a clean face. No bruises, cuts, or welts to be found. He also posted "Free Palestine" on his X account, which could be a response to Nine Vicious parading around an Israeli flag on stage last week.

These artists very clearly do not like each other. That said, this is a developing story that we will keep you updated on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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