News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Ivan Beerkus
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
The Empire State Building Climber's Shoe Choice Has People Talking
Ivan Beerkus scaled the Empire State Building in Adidas Adifom Climacools before proposing to his girlfriend at the top.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 04, 2026