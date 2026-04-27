Jacob Fatu Super Kicked Tama Tonga In The "Chicago" Air Jordan 13

WWE's Jacob Fatu delivered one of the most talked-about SmackDown moments of the week. On the April 24 episode of SmackDown, Fatu super kicked Tama Tonga after refusing help from Solo Sikoa and The Usos. However, sneakerheads noticed something beyond the in-ring drama almost immediately.

Fatu delivered that super kick while wearing the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" on his feet. The photo captured by Getty Images went viral across sneaker social media within hours. It is the kind of crossover moment that sneaker culture lives for.

Fatu is one of the hottest acts in WWE right now, having won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 on Night 1. Furthermore, he recently challenged World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on Raw, setting up what could be a massive feud ahead.

The fact that Fatu wore Jordans into one of his biggest SmackDown segments to date adds another layer to his already compelling character. Additionally, the choice of the "Chicago" colorway feels fitting given Jordan Brand's deep roots in sports entertainment culture.

WWE athletes wearing heat on their way to the ring is nothing new. However, Fatu super kicking someone in a pair of "Chicago" 13s is a different level. It is a perfect collision of sneaker culture and sports entertainment that neither world planned but both can appreciate.

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Jacob Fatu WWE

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" is one of the most beloved colorways on the entire silhouette. The shoe features a crisp white leather upper with varsity red and black accents throughout.

Red hits land on the toe box, midsole stripe, and heel detail, while the iconic holographic cat's-eye sits at the ankle. The "Chicago" color blocking immediately references Michael Jordan's Bulls career, giving the shoe that cultural weight.

The 13 itself was designed to resemble a black cat, with the paw-print outsole and panther-inspired lines throughout the upper. Seeing those specific details at the end of a super kick on national television is great content for sneakerheads everywhere.