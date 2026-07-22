Lil Wayne Says His Mother Asked Him To Have A Child At 14

A new conversation on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast is giving fans a different perspective on one of the earliest chapters of Lil Wayne's life. While many know the rapper became a father as a teenager, he recently revealed that the decision came after an emotional request from his mother following the death of her husband.
"My mom asked for me to have a kid, yeah. My dad had just got murdered that year, the same year I blew up," Wayne recalled. At the time, he said his music career was beginning to take off, but his schedule still allowed him to spend most of the week at home because his performances were largely weekend dates. That changed once Cash Money Records secured its distribution deal with Universal.
"We got the Universal deal, and I was like, we have a tour coming up. And when I went on that tour, we were on the road for like, six months," Weezy explained. According to Wayne, returning home after that stretch led to a conversation with his mother that has stayed with him ever since.
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Wayne's Mom Made A Surprising Request
"So, when I came home, she was like, 'Is this what you about to be doin'? Should I expect that? You were gone for too long. I'm lonely. My husband's gone.'" Wayne said his mother then asked to "have a sit down" with him and his then-girlfriend and later, ex-wife, Toya Johnson, to discuss the possibility of the teenage couple having a child together.
Wayne and Toya welcomed their daughter, Reginae Carter, when they were both teenagers. Reginae has since become a television personality and social media figure in her own right, while Wayne has often spoken about the close relationship they share.
Check out the clip of Wayne below.