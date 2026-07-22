Lil Wayne Says His Mother Asked Him To Have A Child At 14

A candid conversation offers new insight into how Lil Wayne's family navigated loss before he became a teenage father.

"So, when I came home, she was like, 'Is this what you about to be doin'? Should I expect that? You were gone for too long. I'm lonely. My husband's gone.'" Wayne said his mother then asked to "have a sit down" with him and his then-girlfriend and later, ex-wife, Toya Johnson, to discuss the possibility of the teenage couple having a child together.

"We got the Universal deal, and I was like, we have a tour coming up. And when I went on that tour, we were on the road for like, six months," Weezy explained. According to Wayne, returning home after that stretch led to a conversation with his mother that has stayed with him ever since.

"My mom asked for me to have a kid, yeah. My dad had just got murdered that year, the same year I blew up," Wayne recalled. At the time, he said his music career was beginning to take off, but his schedule still allowed him to spend most of the week at home because his performances were largely weekend dates. That changed once Cash Money Records secured its distribution deal with Universal.

A new conversation on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast is giving fans a different perspective on one of the earliest chapters of Lil Wayne 's life. While many know the rapper became a father as a teenager, he recently revealed that the decision came after an emotional request from his mother following the death of her husband.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.