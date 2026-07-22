Lil Wayne Explains How Drake Inspired Him To Use A Teleprompter

Lil Wayne and Drake have learned a lot from one another over the years. Of course, Wayne was a mentor to Drake in the early goings of the Canadian's career. However, since that time, both have become equals in terms of proficiency and stardom.

Elsewhere in the episode, Wayne spoke about how Drake inspired some of his technology when performing. For instance, Wayne is known for using teleprompters so that he can remember his lyrics.

As it turns out, Drake was the first person he saw use this technology. When he saw Drizzy with it, he knew he also had to have it.

Lil Wayne Talks Teleprompters

“I got that from Drizzy. He asked me to come out one night… I had to pop out from the middle of the stage, and I saw there were TVs. I started looking at them sh*ts and saw my lyrics. I was like, ‘You could do this? This is awesome,’” Wayne explained. "Ever since I seen them, I've never not had them. I don't care if we doing a Bar Mitzvah, I need it."

While some will have strong opinions about teleprompter usage during shows, there is no denying that every artist has their own process. When you have as many songs as Wayne does, it shouldn't be surprising that some help is needed from time to time.