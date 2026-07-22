Lil Wayne Explains How Drake Inspired Him To Use A Teleprompter

BY Alexander Cole
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Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Wayne was recently a guest on "Friends Keep Secrets," and it was here that he offered some insight on Drake's influence.

Lil Wayne and Drake have learned a lot from one another over the years. Of course, Wayne was a mentor to Drake in the early goings of the Canadian's career. However, since that time, both have become equals in terms of proficiency and stardom.

During an episode of Friends Keep Secrets, Wayne got to expound on his relationship with Drake. He even got to tell Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky about how he came to sign the megastar. Wayne even extended the story to include Nicki Minaj.

Elsewhere in the episode, Wayne spoke about how Drake inspired some of his technology when performing. For instance, Wayne is known for using teleprompters so that he can remember his lyrics.

As it turns out, Drake was the first person he saw use this technology. When he saw Drizzy with it, he knew he also had to have it.

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Lil Wayne Talks Teleprompters

“I got that from Drizzy. He asked me to come out one night… I had to pop out from the middle of the stage, and I saw there were TVs. I started looking at them sh*ts and saw my lyrics. I was like, ‘You could do this? This is awesome,’” Wayne explained. "Ever since I seen them, I've never not had them. I don't care if we doing a Bar Mitzvah, I need it."

While some will have strong opinions about teleprompter usage during shows, there is no denying that every artist has their own process. When you have as many songs as Wayne does, it shouldn't be surprising that some help is needed from time to time.

At the end of the day, it doesn't take away from Wayne's legend. He remains one of the best to ever do it.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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