2018 - Song by Future

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.15.18 PM Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.15.18 PM
Future has released "The Real Me," and the song "2018" is already garnering attention for its "la di da di da" flow.

Future's The Real Me has officially been released, and the fans are excited to tap into one of the biggest releases of the year. We are making our way through the tracklist, although one song is already standing out. That song is "2018," as Future utilizes the "la di da di da" flow from "King's Dead." One could even make the argument that he is going into 645AR mode with this one. Either way, this is an interesting track that is going to prove polarizing. Some fans will love it, and others will absolutely hate it.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Real Me

Quotable Lyrics from 2018

Posted in the trap with a rusted .380
Jumpin' in the trap with a rusted .380
Posted on the block with a rusted .380
She ate me good, get a brand-new Mercedes

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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