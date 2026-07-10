2018 - Song by Future

Future's The Real Me has officially been released, and the fans are excited to tap into one of the biggest releases of the year. We are making our way through the tracklist, although one song is already standing out. That song is "2018," as Future utilizes the "la di da di da" flow from "King's Dead." One could even make the argument that he is going into 645AR mode with this one. Either way, this is an interesting track that is going to prove polarizing. Some fans will love it, and others will absolutely hate it.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Real Me
Quotable Lyrics from 2018
Posted in the trap with a rusted .380
Jumpin' in the trap with a rusted .380
Posted on the block with a rusted .380
She ate me good, get a brand-new Mercedes