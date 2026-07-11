Tank Top Pluto - Song by Future

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.15.18 PM Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.15.18 PM
Future's new album "The Real Me" has been polarizing so far, but "Tank Top Pluto" remains an undeniable banger.

Future dropped The Real Me on Friday, and so far, the reactions to the album have been polarizing. Some believe this is the legend's worst project, while others are enjoying the various twists and turns he takes sonically. If there is one song that fans seem to be rallying around, it would be "Tank Top Pluto." It is easy to see why this would be the case. Overall, the track has everything you would want from Future. Hard beat, catchy flows, and a nice mix of melodic rapping with plenty of bars to go around. If there is any song that you add to your playlist, it should probably be this one.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Real Me

Quotable Lyrics from Tank Top Pluto

Trap out apartment, I'm whippin' the pole
Run to the money, gotta run through a check
Vacay, birthday, gotta go jet
Shawty know how to eat it up, baguetty

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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