Tank Top Pluto - Song by Future

Future dropped The Real Me on Friday, and so far, the reactions to the album have been polarizing. Some believe this is the legend's worst project, while others are enjoying the various twists and turns he takes sonically. If there is one song that fans seem to be rallying around, it would be "Tank Top Pluto." It is easy to see why this would be the case. Overall, the track has everything you would want from Future. Hard beat, catchy flows, and a nice mix of melodic rapping with plenty of bars to go around. If there is any song that you add to your playlist, it should probably be this one.