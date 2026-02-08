Drake Bets $1 Million On The New England Patriots To Win Super Bowl LX

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Bets 1 Million New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LX
Nov 29, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rap artist Drake at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Warriors 131-128 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks hope the "Drake curse" comes into play against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX.

Drake is a gambler through and through, even if a recent civil class action RICO lawsuit involving Stake has made many folks scrutinize his betting ways. Regardless, he's not stopping anytime soon, as he recently placed a huge bet on the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX this year against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Bet against me if you dare [three crying-laughing emojis] @stake," Drizzy captioned his Instagram post showing off his $1 million Stake bet on the Pats to win the big game. If he wins this bet, he would get an estimated payout of $2.95 million, so we'll see how things actually play out.

However, this isn't the only recent development concerning Drake's connection to Super Bowl LX. Recently, an alleged source close to Bad Bunny's camp reportedly claimed to The Sun that the Toronto superstar actually turned down his Puerto Rican colleague's offer to make a guest appearance at Benito's halftime show this year.

Apparently, he didn't want to steal the spotlight, according to that alleged source. Fans are taking that information with a grain of salt, and people are making their own bets on whether or not the 6ix God, Cardi B, Travis Scott, or other artists will show up during the performance.

What Is Drake's Betting Curse?

However, this huge bet also brings up a long-lasting Internet narrative that could put the New England Patriots in danger: the "Drake curse." For those somehow unaware, it refers to the theory that many of The Boy's bets, sports allegiances, predictions, and hopes in the sports world don't often come true.

Recent examples include the Toronto Blue Jays' unsuccessful World Series run, failed bets on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Indiana Pacers in six games in the NBA Finals, and more. Of course, OKC won in seven, but the idea of "the curse" remains a popular presumption.

As such, fans of the Seattle Seahawks hope that this narrative will rear its ugly head again this year. But on the other hand, a win for the Patriots would not only shut haters up until the next bet, but also result in a truckload of cash.

Will the OVO mogul win this time or will the "Drake curse" memes once again dominate social media tomorrow? We shall see in due time. In the meantime, with many recent snippets from Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN, some fans are betting on a classic solo comeback.

