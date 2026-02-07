Drake Spits Against Fake Numbers And Views On Fresh "ICEMAN" Snippet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Fake Numbers Views Fresh ICEMAN Snippet
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake has absolutely no sympathy or remorse for his enemies. We'll see if "ICEMAN" is the revenge and betrayal story he's been building up.

No one really walked away with a good look from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, especially the one who's appealing a dismissed defamation lawsuit over a diss track right now. But his new album ICEMAN hopes to shift narratives, establish that he's very much alive, and throw shade to his opposition in the process.

Recently, we've gotten a lot of new snippets, resurfaced teasers, and extended previews of cuts that will presumably be on the album, or at least emerged during its creation. DJ Akademiks shared some on the night of The Fall-Off's release, the highly anticipated album from J. Cole. Apparently, according to Ak himself, Drake was not happy with this, and subsequent takedowns of these snippets on social media suggest a similar story.

But hopefully this one is different. Via Instagram, Kurrco just posted what seems to be two audio clips from the same song snippet joined together. It's a pretty standard OVO instrumental with vocal/piano sample manipulation, light percussive patterns, and an overall icy and nocturnal atmosphere.

Of course, the 6ix God's bars are what really have fans talking. "They saw me dead in their imagination, f**k them / I thank God for this voice," he raps on the first part. "They had to latch onto each other just to try to drag me down / Who really runs the game? I guess you can't say that out loud / The real numbers and views, I guess you can't say that out loud," The Boy raps on the second.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

We still don't have a release date for Drake's new album ICEMAN, although Akademiks claimed to know exactly when it was dropping. We'll see if we're in for a surprise drop or if we will get the final part to this rollout soon, especially now that The Fall-Off's arrival cleared the runway.

These bars and the confrontational messages on other recent snippets should surprise absolutely no one. After all, Drake rapped about having no new friends and no friends in the industry a long time ago. With ICEMAN, he might finally choose to be the bad guy for good.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
