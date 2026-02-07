Drake Spits Against Fake Numbers And Views On Fresh "ICEMAN" Snippet

No one really walked away with a good look from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, especially the one who's appealing a dismissed defamation lawsuit over a diss track right now. But his new album ICEMAN hopes to shift narratives, establish that he's very much alive, and throw shade to his opposition in the process.

Recently, we've gotten a lot of new snippets, resurfaced teasers, and extended previews of cuts that will presumably be on the album, or at least emerged during its creation. DJ Akademiks shared some on the night of The Fall-Off's release, the highly anticipated album from J. Cole. Apparently, according to Ak himself, Drake was not happy with this, and subsequent takedowns of these snippets on social media suggest a similar story.

But hopefully this one is different. Via Instagram, Kurrco just posted what seems to be two audio clips from the same song snippet joined together. It's a pretty standard OVO instrumental with vocal/piano sample manipulation, light percussive patterns, and an overall icy and nocturnal atmosphere.

Of course, the 6ix God's bars are what really have fans talking. "They saw me dead in their imagination, f**k them / I thank God for this voice," he raps on the first part. "They had to latch onto each other just to try to drag me down / Who really runs the game? I guess you can't say that out loud / The real numbers and views, I guess you can't say that out loud," The Boy raps on the second.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

We still don't have a release date for Drake's new album ICEMAN, although Akademiks claimed to know exactly when it was dropping. We'll see if we're in for a surprise drop or if we will get the final part to this rollout soon, especially now that The Fall-Off's arrival cleared the runway.