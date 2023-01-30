The 6 God is no stranger to sports bets, and he continues to go big and (sometimes) win big. Drake just won a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Moreover, he won a $2.1 million cash-out after the Chiefs won 23-20, advancing them to Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Furthermore, the Canadian artist bet over $1.1 million on the Kansas City team via his gambling sportsbook partner Stake. Also, he posted his betting slip on his Instagram story before the two Sunday (January 29) championship games. “@Stake let’s make today the day,” he captioned.

Unfortunately, Drake lost an $850,000 bet on the San Francisco 49ers beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the other championship game. Earlier in the day, the Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7. With odds of 1.87, the “Middle of the Ocean” MC could’ve won up to $1.9 million.

Still, he reposted a tweet from Stake on his Instagram story congratulating his “light work” victory concerning the Chiefs. Meanwhile, maybe Drake will jump ship from Missouri to Pennsylvania for the big game. Also, fans are wondering whether he’ll be in Glendale, Arizona that night to perform with frequent collaborator Rihanna.

However, these aren’t Drizzy’s only big wins with the Chiefs. Previously in October, the 36-year-old put a parlay together with the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Chiefs to win $2 million. Overall, the artist’s gambling skills (or luck) on Stake are well-documented outside of football betting. Back in July, he won $24 million in online roulette as French Montana watched.

“You know what that deserves? A ‘haaan!,’” Drake screamed while livestreaming to celebrating the win. “And I got my special guest in the building, take a seat. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m here with my brother, my twin, my lookalike Montega.”

Since joining Stake in December of 2021, the OVO boss has wagered over $1 billion so far. Unsurprisingly, his account name is “DeepPockets6.”

Since joining Stake in December of 2021, the OVO boss has wagered over $1 billion so far. Unsurprisingly, his account name is "DeepPockets6."

