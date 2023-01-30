Travis Kelce went after Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship. Pureval had taunted Patrick Mahomes in a viral tweet implying Joe Burrow is the star quarterback’s father.

“Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni,” Kelce said to the Mayor after the win.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after catching a 3-yard pass for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“Joseph Lee Burrow.. who’s 3-0 against Mahomes has been asked by officials to take a paternity test.. to confirm whether or not he’s his father,” Pureval said in his video post.

He followed up with an apology tweet, further writing, “Bengals nation, LOL. I hear you. My competitive juices and love for Cincy got the best of me. My bad. Staying hungry and humble. See You Sunday. Who Dey Baby!”

Kelce also referenced the “Burrowhead Stadium” jokes that have been going viral over the last week. The name is referring to Joe Burrow’s previously perfect 3-0 record against the Chiefs.

“Burrowhead my ass!” Kelce exclaimed, before adding, “Wooooooo! It’s Mahomes’ house!”

Mahomes also addressed jokes about Burrow’s success in Arrowhead Stadium.

“This team, man, we played together,” Mahomes said after the win. “I said it from the beginning, when we were in the locker room, I said we got to be together. And this team stepped up against a great football team, and we showed this place, it’s Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here.”

Kelce, Mahomes, and the rest of the Chiefs will now take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Kickoff is set for February 12.

Check out Travis Kelce’s response to Mayor Aftab Pureval below.