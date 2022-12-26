On Saturday, the Bengals came through with a huge win against the New England Patriots. This was a very important game for the Bengals to win as they are looking to take the top spot in the AFC North. Overall, Joe Burrow was solid while the defense made the Patriots look bad.

It was a nice early Christmas gift for the team. Since the game was on Christmas Eve, they were able to fly home that night and make it to their families in time for Christmas Day. Unfortunately, the entire country was gridlocked, and even NFL superstars couldn’t avoid potential disaster.

Raekwon McMillan #50 of the New England Patriots and Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals shake hands after Cincinnati’s 22-18 win at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Bengals Flight Issues

According to reporter Lance McAlister, the Bengals were flying home out of Rhode Island when an engine failed. Subsequently, the team was forced to experience an emergency landing. This landing took place at JFK Airport in New York City.

Eventually, it was reported that the Bengals were able to get their second plane and make it home around midnight on Christmas. Overall, this is not the kind of situation you want to be in. However, everything turned out fine, which is definitely good to see.

#Bengals waiting at JFK for 2nd plane after original flight home experienced engine trouble and was forced to make emergency landing.

Photo from Yid @700wlw pic.twitter.com/5U4PKCyLMO — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 25, 2022

For the Bengals, the goal moving forward will be to make it back to the Super Bowl. This team made it there last year against all odds. Now, they have a chance to go right back, which would be huge.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.

Zach Carter #95 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Joseph Ossai #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals sack Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

[Via]