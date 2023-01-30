Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was caught on video screaming at his teammate, Joseph Ossai, for a critical late-game error during the team’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship. Ossai drew a flag for unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes. The penalty put the Chiefs in a perfect position for a game-winning field goal.

“It’s my fucking last year. Why the fuck you touch the QB!?” Pratt yelled at Ossai while the team was walking back to the locker room.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Germaine Pratt #57 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks over the offense during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cowboys star linebacker responded to the clip on Twitter writing, “This lame asf!”

Later, Pratt clarified what he meant by it being his “last year.” He explained that this is the final season of his contract and, while he’d like to return, he’s not certain the team will want to resign him.

Despite Pratt’s outburst, many of Ossai’s other teammates were more supportive. Quarterback Joe Burrow emphasized that one play doesn’t determine an entire game.

“There were a lot of plays other than that that could have turned the tide in that game and won us that game,” Burrow told reporters. “So that’s not the only one.”

Ossai expressed gratitude for the teammates that had his back.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “These guys mean a lot to me. We come every day and we work hard for each other, and to know that they have my back — it’s giving me peace right now.”

Check out Germaine Pratt’s rant at Joseph Ossai below.

"Why the f–k you touch the QB!?"



Bengals LB Germaine Pratt HEATED with teammate Joseph Ossai over costly roughing the passer call 😬



(via @KatieKapustaTV)pic.twitter.com/ivfD1JbjqF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2023

Thought it was important ask him about his comments before posting.



Asked #Bengals LB Germaine Pratt about his comments about this being his last year, he said “his contract expired” and when I asked if he wants to re-sign with the team, he said “that’s up to them.” pic.twitter.com/uIsGmXlqYI — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 30, 2023

