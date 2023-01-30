Germaine Pratt is currently a trending topic on Twitter thanks to his reaction to losing in the AFC Championship Game. In the end, the Bengals lost by a field goal that was kicked with just three seconds left in the game. Overall, it was a devastating loss that boiled down to one play.

As many already know, Joseph Ossai pushed Patrick Mahomes when he was already out of bounds. Subsequently, Ossai was issued an unnecessary roughness penalty which ultimately put the Chiefs in field goal position. Consequently, Pratt was angry and let those frustrations be hard in the hallway, yelling “why the f*** you touch the quarterback?”

Germaine Pratt Speaks

With the clip of Pratt going viral, he decided to respond on social media. In the IG post below, you can see that Pratt isn’t happy with how he is being portrayed. Overall, he believes he is just a passionate individual whose focus is always on winning.

“Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views,” Pratt wrote. ” I have real feelings sometimes they are raw. If you love something as much as I do sometimes things will be said in the heat of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am.

“Trust me no love lost, I’m hurt. Remember some ppl will hate you, rate you, and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always.”

At the end of the day, emotions run high when you play a competitive sport, and that is exactly what we saw here. It is very hard to blame Pratt in this situation, especially when you take into consideration what was at stake. Hopefully, both Ossai and Pratt will have opportunities to redeem themselves, in the future.

