Super Bowl LVII
- TVTravis Kelce To Make "SNL" Hosting DebutThe Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, will make his "SNL" hosting debut. By Emily Burr
- TVSuper Bowl LVII Ratings Hit Six-Year Audience HighSuper Bowl LVII averaged a staggering amount of viewers.By Emily Burr
- SportsJalen Hurts Gracefully Responds To Child Reporter's Question After SB Loss"You want to cherish these moments," Hurts told the teenage reporter.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Poses With Lil Uzi VertThe "Just Wanna Rock" star also snagged some pictures with Blue's father Jay-Z at the big game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Won His Super Bowl Bet On The Chiefs, But Lost In The DetailsWhile Drake scored big by betting on KC beating the Eagles, he unsuccessfully bet on some of the finer details of the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII Against Philadelphia EaglesThe final score was 38-35 at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and it was an incredibly tight and exciting display of football.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Representative Confirms She's Pregnant With Second ChildAfter her Super Bowl halftime show turned heads, a representative from her team confirmed she's expecting baby number two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B & Offset's Super Bowl Commercial For McDonald's Celebrates LoveAlong with many other couples of different orientations and statuses, the star couple plugged their McDonald's meal in a sweet clip.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy's Super Bowl Commercial Highlights Past Catchy HitsThe Bad Boy's spot for UberEats saw him meet a variety of hitmakers, including Haddaway, and look for a new jingle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsRihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Stuns The WorldBetween all her classic hits, pregnancy rumors, and her triumphant return to music, RiRi gave a quite literally elevated performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy Stars In Uber Commercial For Super Bowl LVIIDiddy is the latest hip-hop artist with an ad airing during Super Bowl LVII.By Cole Blake
- SportsDrake Wins $2.1 Million Bet After Kansas City Chiefs Advance To Super BowlThe OVO kingpin previously lost a bet on the San Francisco 49ers beating the Philadelphia Eagles for a Super Bowl spot of their own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSuper Bowl 57 Odds RevealedThe Super Bowl odds are here.By Alexander Cole