Diddy stars as a music executive in a new commercial for Uber that is set to air during Super Bowl LVII, later this month. In the piece, Uber propositions Diddy with coming up with a song for the company, to which he declines. The advertisement comes ahead of the release of his next album, Off the Grid Vol. 1.

“So, we’re thinking a song could really put Uber One on the map,” a company executive tells Diddy. A henchman for the mogul then responds, “Diddy don’t do jingles.” When the executive changes his wordage from “jingle” to “hit,” Diddy becomes more interested. “Meet me at the studio,” Diddy says.

401611 104: Rapper P. Diddy poses backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Fans can expect many more hits from Diddy as he prepares for the release of Off the Grid Vol. 1. It will be his first full-length album since 2006’s Press Play and his first under his imprint, Love Records. “Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said in a statement when he launched the label. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Diddy isn’t the only hip-hop artist with a Super Bowl ad. Cardi B, Offset, Jack Harlow, and more will also be making appearances during game breaks. Cardi B and Offset will be acting in a commercial for McDonald’s, while Harlow will be promoting Doritos alongside Missy Elliott.

Check out the forthcoming Super Bowl LVII commercial below. The game will kick off on February 12. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philidelphia Eagles while Rihanna will be performing during the halftime show. It will be her first major performance since the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and hopefully a sign of more music on the way.