Cardi B and her husband, Offset, will be starring in a Super Bowl commercial for McDonald’s. According to TMZ, the two filmed the advertisement with a small crew around Christmas.

The commercial is reportedly Valentine’s Day themed and doesn’t feature their children.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Working with McDonald’s will be Cardi’s second time appearing in a Super Bowl commercial. She also starred in a Pepsi ad a few years back.

While she will have now appeared in two Super Bowl commercials, Cardi has yet to perform during the event. Back in 2019, she told The Associated Press that the NFL offered to have her take the stage in Atlanta, but she declined. She explained at the time that she felt obligated to “stand behind” Kaepernick.

“My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something,” Cardi told the outlet.

“You have to sacrifice that,” she added. “I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

As for this year’s Super Bowl, Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show performance. In support of the event, Rihanna released Super Bowl-themed Savage X Fenty merch, earlier this week. The collection features layered sweatpants, cropped jerseys, as well as a beanie.

Check out Cardi B’s previous advertisement with Pepsi below and be on the lookout for her McDonald’s commercial on February 12.

