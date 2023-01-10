In just a month from now, the 57th edition of the Super Bowl will be played in Arizona. Overall, it is promising to be a great game as there are some amazing storylines in the playoffs this year. From surprise teams like the New York Giants to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are some underdogs to root for.

Additionally, there are some powerhouses that are looking to keep their amazing seasons alive. Among those teams are the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers. Furthermore, teams like the Bengals and Cowboys are looking to upset teams that appear just a tad more menacing.

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills waves as he walks onto the field wearing a Damar Hamlin shirt prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Super Bowl Bets

As one can imagine, numerous people will be betting on the big game this year. There is a lot of money to be made, and a whole lot of money to be lost. That said, fans are looking to cash in on their fandom on the sport’s biggest stage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, the odds for the Super Bowl are in. As it turns out, the Chiefs are the favorites at +330. Essentially, this means you will win $330 if you bet $100. The next best odds are the Bills at +400, while the Eagles and 49ers are +600. Moreover, the Bengals are at +800 while the Cowboys clocked in at +1100. As you go deeper, the odds become almost insurmountable with Seahawks and Jaguars reaching +5000 and the Dolphins hitting +6000. The Chargers, Bucs, Ravens, and Vikings are all between the +2000 and +3500 range, which makes them solid darkhorse picks. Overall, picking the Super Bowl right now is a fool’s errand.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There are a lot of variables that go into picking a winner. From injuries to luck to weather conditions, anything can happen. For now, however, it does seem like the Chiefs and the Bills are the two clear favorites.

