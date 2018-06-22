odds
- SportsSuper Bowl Odds Revealed For Next SeasonThe Super Bowl odds are almost as expected.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSuper Bowl 57 Odds RevealedThe Super Bowl odds are here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier Odds UnveiledConor McGregor is heading into his match against Dustin Poirier as an underdog.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Finals Game 1 Goes Down Tomorrow: Odds & How To WatchThe Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks will officially begin their NBA Finals series on Tuesday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Wilson Potential Trade Destination Odds RevealedRussell Wilson could be on the move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuka Doncic Increases Lead As Odds Favorite To Win MVP AwardLuka Doncic has grown his lead as the odds favorite to win the MVP award.By Cole Blake
- SportsLakers & Clippers Win Total "Over/Under" Revealed For Next SeasonIf you're into sports betting, this could be an interesting year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James & Anthony Davis Among Favorites To Win NBA MVPThis upcoming NBA season will certainly be interesting. By Alexander Cole
- SportsMitch Trubisky Is Currently The "Most Bet-On" In The Early NFL MVP SweepstakesThe Chicago Bears' quarterback is proving a popular choice among gamblers during the NFL offseason.By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Finals MVP Odds Updated: Steph Curry Becomes Runaway FavoriteCurry's shooting has been a problem for the Raptors.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Dashes Clippers' Hopes For An Upset With 50-Point Scoring BonanzaKevin Durant puts on his "Easy Money Sniper" costume and goes to work in Game 6.By Devin Ch
- SportsVirginia Vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Final Yields Closest Betting Odds In 20 YearsExperts agree, Texas Tech vs. Virginia is too close to call.By Devin Ch
- SportsKansas City Chiefs Are The Favorites To Win Super Bowl 54The Chiefs look like a likely contender next season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew England Patriots Attract 35,000 Fans In Final "Super Bowl" RallyTom Brady issued the final rally cry before boarding the plane to Atlanta.By Devin Ch
- SportsEagles Will Rectify Nick Foles' Missing $1 Million BonusThe Philadelphia Eagles ready the cavalry for the Chicago Bears.By Devin Ch
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Is Demanding A Contract Extension In The OffseasonEzekial Elliott wants his upcoming raise to reflect the "heavy workload" he's undertaken for the Cowboys.By Devin Ch
- MusicNew York Jets Favorites To Sign Le'Veon Bell, According To NFL InsidersThere's a strong belief around the NFL that Le'Veon Bell has chosen his landing spot ahead of time.By Devin Ch
- SportsAndre Iguodala Doesn't Think Steph Curry Can Win The MVP AwardAndre Iguodala knows how voters decide the MVP crash course.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnthony Davis Labels Himself "Best Player In The NBA" Ahead Of LeBron & DurantAD tells ESPN's Rachel Nichol, "his time is now."By Devin Ch
- SportsLakers & Celtics Are "Odds-On Favorites" To Land Anthony Davis in 2019Vegas has published the odds of Anthony Davis getting dealt by 2019.By Devin Ch
- SportsBrowns Favored Against NY Jets, Ending 18-Game Home Underdog StreakIs the Cleveland Brown's organization finally rounding the corner?By Devin Ch
- SportsChicago Bears & Green Bay Packers Favorites To Acquire Khalil MackThe Raiders' defensive stalwart is still holding out.By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Rookie Of The Year Odds For Next Season Are OutUnsurprisingly DeAndre Ayton & Luka Doncic rank at the very top.By Devin Ch