After suffering a terrifying health scare, more information is being shared about Damar Hamlin. The sports world has its eyes keenly focused on the NFL after Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game earlier this week. The Buffalo Bills star took a hit, as many professional football players do, but this resulted in two cardiac arrests.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Buffalo Bills shared in a new statement.

They continued: “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Following Hamlin’s injury, comments made by Skip Bayless caused a firestorm on social media. Bayless shared a tweet questioning if the NFL would cancel the game after Hamlin collapsed. Many believed his post showed insensitivity to the matter at hand.

CINCINNATI, UNITED STATES – JANUARY 4: Fans gather outside the UC Medical Center for Damar Hamlin, a National Football League (NFL) player in the US, who receive medical attention after suffering from a “cardiac arrest.” during a football game, in Cincinnati, United States on January 4, 2022. Damar Hamlin on Monday collapsed during a football game and is in a “critical condition.” (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The controversy would make its way to Undisputed, where Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe were at odds. The pair have had tense exchanges in recent weeks, and some believe this latest debacle could lead to more serious division between the two.

HNHH will keep you updated as more is shared about Damar Hamlin and his recovery.