President Joe Biden addressed Damar Hamlin’s frightening medical emergency on Wednesday after speaking with the Pennsylvania native’s parents. He also addressed safety concerns in the NFL.

Speaking with reporters, Biden was asked if “the NFL is getting too dangerous.”

President Joe Biden spoken with Damar Hamlin’s father and mother "at length" today.



The head of state responded, “No, look. The idea that you’re gonna have…you’ve got guys that are 6’8″, 340 pounds running a 4.8 40. If you hit somebody with that kinda force, now that’s not what happened here, but I just think it’s—I don’t know how you avoid it.”

“I think working like hell on the helmets, the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But it is dangerous. We gotta just acknowledge it,” he added.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

This past Monday (January 2), Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, not long after suffering a hard hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in the intensive care unit, later intubated.

The Bills confirmed via their Twitter after that the 24-year-old safety had suffered “a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Sports reporter Matt Parrino tweeted Tuesday that he spoke with Hamlin’s uncle, revealing, “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.”

Per CNN, Hamlin now remains at the hospital in critical condition. Check back with us at HNHH for additional updates on the NFL star’s recovery.

