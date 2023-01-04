Damar Hamlin’s family is reportedly “frustrated” and “mad” about the criticism being made of Tee Higgins. The Bengals wide receiver tackled Hamlin on the play that sent him into cardiac arrest.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative and longtime friend, informed Bills reporter Rachel Hopmayer of the family’s defense of Higgins.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“This isn’t supporting Damar,” Rooney said about the online backlash. “If you think you’re supporting Damar by bashing Tee, you’re not supporting Damar.”

Rooney added that Higgins has already reached out and is in contact with the family while Hamlin remains hospitalized.

“All signs point to him being a great human being who genuinely cares and feels bad, and the family feels bad that Tee would have any guilt towards the situation,” Rooney said.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons has also come to the defense of Higgins in the days since Monday night. He labeled the hit “a freak accident” on Twitter in response to criticism of Higgins.

Hamlin went down in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Bengals. After receiving medical assistance on the field, he was rushed to a local hospital. The NFL postponed the remainder of the game and has not announced when it will be rescheduled.

As of Wednesday, Hamlin remains under intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills say that he has shown “signs of improvement” since Monday night.

Hamlin’s family is currently running a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $6.5 million since its inception.

“If you think you’re support Damar by bashing Tee (@teehiggins5), you’re not supporting Damar” — @jordonr



Just caught up with #Bills Damar Hamlin’s close friend and marketing rep outside UCMC. He also clarified that it was a misunderstanding that Hamlin was resuscitated twice. pic.twitter.com/lrvdvVxbSp — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) January 4, 2023

