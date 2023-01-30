Meek Mill Freestyles Over “Hit ‘Em Up” After Eagles Win NFC Championship
Meek Mill had bars for the 49ers after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday night.
The excitement is real in Philadelphia now that the Eagles have secured their place in the Super Bowl. Many of the city’s most prominent figures, such as Kevin Hart and Lil Uzi Vert, were in attendance. Uzi actually walked the Eagles onto the field ahead of the big game.
However, Meek Mill may have been more inspired by the win. Though the Dreams & Nightmares intro rang out across the city, Meek dished more bars to the 49ers and their fans. This time, Meek hit the ‘Gram where he dropped some bars over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” “Make one of these LOL. We bombing on folks lol let’s go Eagles,” he captioned the post.
“First off, fuck your clique and the team you claim/ Northside, Southside, it’s a Eagles game/ Y’all claim to keep it playa but pat your back/ Plus the other quarterback couldn’t even pass it back,” he raps.
In addition to his freestyle, Meek Mill was in a celebratory mood and offered to perform at a club for free.
“I will host a free party tonight and perform intro lol somebody open a club up,” he tweeted.
The Philadelphia Eagles will now face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 14th.