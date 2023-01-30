Meek Mill had bars for the 49ers after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday night.

The excitement is real in Philadelphia now that the Eagles have secured their place in the Super Bowl. Many of the city’s most prominent figures, such as Kevin Hart and Lil Uzi Vert, were in attendance. Uzi actually walked the Eagles onto the field ahead of the big game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Meek Mill pumps up the crowd prior to Game 5 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

However, Meek Mill may have been more inspired by the win. Though the Dreams & Nightmares intro rang out across the city, Meek dished more bars to the 49ers and their fans. This time, Meek hit the ‘Gram where he dropped some bars over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up.” “Make one of these LOL. We bombing on folks lol let’s go Eagles,” he captioned the post.

Meek Mill did a freestyle over 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” after Eagles won the NFC Championship 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GwaC94gq2c — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 30, 2023

“First off, fuck your clique and the team you claim/ Northside, Southside, it’s a Eagles game/ Y’all claim to keep it playa but pat your back/ Plus the other quarterback couldn’t even pass it back,” he raps.

In addition to his freestyle, Meek Mill was in a celebratory mood and offered to perform at a club for free.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Meek Mill attends Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“I will host a free party tonight and perform intro lol somebody open a club up,” he tweeted.

The Philadelphia Eagles will now face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for ​​the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 14th.