James Harden has completely embraced Philadelphia ever since joining the 76ers. Overall, Harden has been great with the team, and as it stands, they are on a nice little run. Having said that, there are a lot of fans out there who would like to see him with the team for a long time.

Of course, as a resident of Philly, Harden has found himself in the middle of the NFL playoffs. However, he isn’t exactly too happy with the results. For instance, he was at the Eagles match yesterday which just so happened to be the NFC title game. Unfortunately for Harden, they were playing his 49ers.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

James Harden Steps Out

Harden is a huge 49ers fan, and he ended up watching his team fail in epic fashion. The Eagles smacked the 49ers 31-7, and consequently, they are off to the Super Bowl. Overall, it is a huge disappointment for Harden, who took to social media, saying “can’t believe my 9ers lost, we outside though.”

In the image below, you can see that Harden was surrounded by some famous people. Lil Baby, Meek Mill are both in the photo. Additionally, some of Harden’s Sixers teammates are as well. This includes Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and PJ Tucker. Furthermore, Kevin Hart was also there.

Can’t believe my 9ers lost, we outside though. pic.twitter.com/JafWBqMlpS — James Harden (@JHarden13) January 29, 2023

For guys like Embiid and Hart, the Eagles win was the best outcome possible. They are off to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it is sure to be a phenomenal game. Only time will tell whether or not they can finish this season with the ultimate prize.

Comedian Kevin Hart, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Executive Chairman of Fanatics Michael Rubin pose for a photo on the sidelines prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

