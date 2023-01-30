James Harden Poses With Lil Baby, Meek Mill, & Kevin Hart As His 49ers Get Blown Out
Harden was devastated.
James Harden has completely embraced Philadelphia ever since joining the 76ers. Overall, Harden has been great with the team, and as it stands, they are on a nice little run. Having said that, there are a lot of fans out there who would like to see him with the team for a long time.
Of course, as a resident of Philly, Harden has found himself in the middle of the NFL playoffs. However, he isn’t exactly too happy with the results. For instance, he was at the Eagles match yesterday which just so happened to be the NFC title game. Unfortunately for Harden, they were playing his 49ers.
James Harden Steps Out
Harden is a huge 49ers fan, and he ended up watching his team fail in epic fashion. The Eagles smacked the 49ers 31-7, and consequently, they are off to the Super Bowl. Overall, it is a huge disappointment for Harden, who took to social media, saying “can’t believe my 9ers lost, we outside though.”
In the image below, you can see that Harden was surrounded by some famous people. Lil Baby, Meek Mill are both in the photo. Additionally, some of Harden’s Sixers teammates are as well. This includes Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and PJ Tucker. Furthermore, Kevin Hart was also there.
For guys like Embiid and Hart, the Eagles win was the best outcome possible. They are off to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it is sure to be a phenomenal game. Only time will tell whether or not they can finish this season with the ultimate prize.
Let us know who you think will win the Super Bowl, in the comments section down below.
