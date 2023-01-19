James Harden has been having a solid season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He may not be the scorer he once was with the Houston Rockets, but, he can still facilitate and help out his teammates. Overall, he is an effective player whose fans are very dedicated to seeing him win.

However, the Sixers are against some stiff competition this season. There are plenty of great teams out there, and it remains to be seen if the Sixers can keep up. Regardless, having Harden and Joel Embiid certainly strengthens their case against other rosters.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers calls a play during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

James Harden Feet Pics

Unfortunately for everyone, James Harden and his feet pictures are now going extremely viral. This is all because of a locker room photo that depicts Harden talking to reporter Rachel Nichols. As you can see down below, Harden has his feet completely out, which puts him at risk for athlete’s foot.

James Harden got zombie feet from the walking dead pic.twitter.com/a8v5CuDmiu — The Game Day NBA (@TheGameDayNBA) January 19, 2023

Harden is now the latest victim of the internet mob. With his feet strewn about online, everyone is giving their two cents on their condition. In the various tweets down below, you can see some of the hilarious things people had to say. “Boy James harden playing on a swollen ankle sheesh or his feet just fat,” one person wrote. Another said “James Harden’s feet looks like they were transplanted from a cadaver.”

James Harden will give you a triple double with feet like that! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/usYDv7TjNz — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 19, 2023

Boy James harden playing on a swollen ankle sheesh or his feet just fat 😂 https://t.co/C7eAkszeAp — De'Shon "YoungBull" (@DeShonThompson5) January 19, 2023

Just saw James harden’s feet on the TL pic.twitter.com/Cn9ZnwxcCx — 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙩 (@LightskinShaq_) January 19, 2023

You simply will not be able to unsee James Harden’s feet. https://t.co/ce1eAsU9n9 — 2022 WS MVP Szn (@LDizzle713) January 19, 2023

James Harden's feet looks like they were transplanted from a cadaver https://t.co/NnbEKaBT8p — The Paul Dano HATE account (@WikipediaJah) January 19, 2023

Why are y’all putting James Harden’s feet on the TL? I told y’all basketball players have terrible feet — family man (@thmpsnii) January 19, 2023

Overall, this is yet another example of just how ruthless the internet is. At this point, you cannot do anything without people making fun of you. Hopefully, Harden is able to roll with the punches.

Overall, this is yet another example of just how ruthless the internet is. At this point, you cannot do anything without people making fun of you. Hopefully, Harden is able to roll with the punches.

