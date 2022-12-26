James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit.
James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
If you are a Harden fan, this resurgence has been nice to see. He seemingly struggled last season, however, he is finding his footing and now looks to be fully healthy. Moving forward, the Sixers will definitely be a team to watch out for, which is always good news for Philly fans.
James Harden Thinks It’s Fashion Week
Yesterday, the Sixers played the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. In the end, the Sixers won the match, with Harden having another solid outing. However, it was Harden’s pre-game outfit that truly stole the show.
As you can see in the video down below, Harden was wearing a very bizarre fit that certainly had people talking. First off, we have purple leather pants. Secondly, he is wearing a green, orange, and purple striped jacket with slippers to match. Lastly, he has on a pink Shiesty mask that will remind you of Kanye West.
Subsequently, Harden was roasted throughout social media. Of course, this should not have been that much of a surprise as social media tends to be ruthless. In the quote tweets down below, you can see how a lot of people felt that Harden did too much here. This is not the first time his fashion choices have been questioned, and they certainly will not be the last.
Let us know what you thought of James Harden’s outfit, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned for more news from the sports world.
