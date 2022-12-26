James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.

If you are a Harden fan, this resurgence has been nice to see. He seemingly struggled last season, however, he is finding his footing and now looks to be fully healthy. Moving forward, the Sixers will definitely be a team to watch out for, which is always good news for Philly fans.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter atori at Wells Fargo Center on December 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

James Harden Thinks It’s Fashion Week

Yesterday, the Sixers played the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. In the end, the Sixers won the match, with Harden having another solid outing. However, it was Harden’s pre-game outfit that truly stole the show.

As you can see in the video down below, Harden was wearing a very bizarre fit that certainly had people talking. First off, we have purple leather pants. Secondly, he is wearing a green, orange, and purple striped jacket with slippers to match. Lastly, he has on a pink Shiesty mask that will remind you of Kanye West.

James Harden pulling up to game against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/frrpOswymV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 26, 2022

Subsequently, Harden was roasted throughout social media. Of course, this should not have been that much of a surprise as social media tends to be ruthless. In the quote tweets down below, you can see how a lot of people felt that Harden did too much here. This is not the first time his fashion choices have been questioned, and they certainly will not be the last.

Lookin like a character out of Monsters Inc 🤨 https://t.co/bOYKA3Db6M — Anthony (@anthony335i) December 26, 2022

MF lookin like the fruit stripe gum mascot lmao https://t.co/G57GrrfP6R — Brad Waterman (@BradWaterman24) December 26, 2022

His fit is something that should be illegal https://t.co/3iBjbdk6Hy — Al Beecho Ers (@90s_Neo) December 26, 2022

I feel like rich people just buy stuff just cause they can. https://t.co/eDj248ubd1 — Tuhafeni Nghipumbwa (@CallMeTuha) December 26, 2022

Let us know what you thought of James Harden’s outfit, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned for more news from the sports world.

