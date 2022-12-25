James Harden was upset with reporters on Sunday when asked whether it’s true that he’s interested in returning to the Houston Rockets. Harden remarked that he won’t address the rumors on Christmas.

“Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” Harden said according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even … I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after teammate Gerald Green dunked in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When pressed for an answer, Harden reiterated: ”I’m not talking right now before the game.”

Rumors of Harden’s interest in reuniting with the Rockets gained steam due to a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The veteran NBA reporter wrote: “Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago.”

In the two years since leaving Houston, Harden has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philidelphia 76ers. He’s seen minimal postseason success with both franchises.

After joining the 76ers, Harden inked a two-year, $68.6 million contract. However, the deal includes a player option for 2023-24, which would allow him to opt for free agency in the coming offseason.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently 20-12 and ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

On Sunday, he helped lead the team to a 119-112 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He finished the night with 29 points and 13 assists.

