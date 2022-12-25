James Harden is certainly no stranger when it comes to being entangled in NBA rumors. Since joining the league as a rookie in 2009, he’s played for four different teams.

A shocking report on Monday (December 25) reveals that he could be wanting to play for one of his old squads again.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter atori at Wells Fargo Center on December 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, the current 76ers shooting guard might be eyeing a return to the Houston Rockets. However, this would only be if he enters free agency this summer.

His current two-year contract with the Sixers contains a player option for the 2023-24 season. If he chooses to take it, he will subsequently become a free agent.

The interesting part is that his present stint with Philadelphia began just shy of two years ago, shortly after he requested a trade out of Houston. The Rockets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-player deal in January, 2021. It reunited him with his former OKC teammate, Kevin Durant. Only a month later though, the world was witness to the Sixers and Nets swapping superstars Harden and Ben Simmons in a blockbuster trade.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Regardless of the new development, the 33-year-old was certainly gelling with his current team on Sunday (December 25). He put up 29 points and 13 assists in Philadelphia’s 119-112 win over the New York Knicks. The game served as the league’s first of five Christmas Day match-ups.

Furthermore, the All-Star guard seems to not be paying the reports too much attention. “I’m here. We are playing very well and I don’t know where the report came from, but I’m very excited to be here. We are playing well, and we’re continuing to get getter,” he told reporters following the win.

It will certainly be interesting to see how all of this unfolds during the off-season. For now, Philadelphia is enjoying an eight-game winning streak.

Could you see Harden back in a Rockets jersey? If so, who do you think they’d have to give up in a trade to get him? Sound off in the comments down below. Finally, make sure to check out our newest holiday-themed playlist here.

