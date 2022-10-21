Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”

The “Best Friend” rapper’s tweet comes on the heels of Harden making headlines for taunting Celtics guard Marcus Smart with a shimmy before air-balling his 3-point attempt. Despite the embarrassing moment, the famous point guard made up for it in their follow-up game against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 75% of the teams points.

James Harden

As for Thug, this isn’t the first time he tweeted a message from Cobb County jail. Last month, the Jeffrey star shared a slew of thirst tweets about his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. He also shared a random tweet to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps asking him for swimming advice.

While fans enjoy random updates from the incarcerated star, the courts are not too pleased with him having access to social media. Last month, Judge Ural Glanville shared that prosecutors raised concerns about leaked discovery information and witness intimidation due to social media activity.

However, Thugga’s lawyer, Brian Steele, denied the claims saying, “[The Michael Phelps tweet] was a conversation that was recorded between [Young Thug] and a member of his close family, close friendships. He added, “[Young Thug] asked the other person who’s in control of his Twitter account to send that, or the Instagram, maybe. That is not a reason to [restrict].”

Disregarding the judges disdain for his social media activity, Thug went on to tweet a message to Lil Baby last week after just before the It’s Only Me rapper released his 23-track project. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Thug tweeted.

