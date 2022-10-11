Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby reveled the track list for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.

Thug tweeted, “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas.” Lil Baby released the 23-track song and eclectic artwork on Monday (October 10), fresh off the release of his latest single and accompanying video for “Heyy.”

Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas 🍼 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 10, 2022

This isn’t the first time Thugga took to social media to share a message while behind bars. Last month, the Jeffrey star shared a slew of thirst tweets about his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. He also shared a random tweet to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps asking him for swimming advice.

However, Thug being socially active while behind bars didn’t sit well with the courts. After the rapper’s lawyer, Brian Steele, denied that Thugga is responsible for his recent tweets, Judge Ural Glanville called for limitations on the communication between lawyers and their clients in YSL’s RICO case. The judge also shared that prosecutors raised concerns about leaked discovery information and witness intimidation due to social media activity.

But Steele clapped back, defending his client’s recent social media activity. “[The Michael Phelps tweet] was a conversation that was recorded between [Young Thug] and a member of his close family, close friendships,” Steel stated. “He asked the other person who’s in control of his Twitter account to send that, or the Instagram, maybe. That is not a reason to [restrict].”

Young Thug will be featured on Lil Baby album It’s Only Me on a track entitled, “Never Hating.” Stream Baby’s new album dropping October 14.