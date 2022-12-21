This offseason, the New York Knicks splurged in free agency and got themselves Jalen Brunson. At the time, it was believed that the signing was simply too rich for a player of Brunson’s skill. However, Brunson has proven his critics wrong as he has been amazing so far this season.

Consequently, Brunson has been able to help carry the Knicks to an 18-13 record. The team is starting to make big moves in the Eastern Conference and there is a sense that they could even win a playoff series. Additionally, they are on an eight-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 18, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Knicks Caught Tampering

Unfortunately, like many free agent signing throughout the NBA, the Knicks and Brunson were a case of tampering. With so many deals taking place just mere seconds after the deadline, it seems likely that teams are in the business of tampering. Today, however, the Knicks were officially punished for the offense.

In the NBA Communications press release below, you can see that the league has officially taken away the Knicks’ second-round pick in 2025. Second-round picks seem to be the common punishment for tampering at this point. Overall, it is hard to be surprised by this decision.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/qBA7JnwKlo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 21, 2022

Considering the Knicks have gotten themselves a future franchise staple in Brunson, there is a good chance they don’t care about the punishment. Second-round picks rarely pan out, and most teams tend to trade these away. Regardless, other teams have been put on notice that the NBA will not turn a blind eye to tampering.

It will be interesting to see if any other teams get hit with similar punishments this season.

