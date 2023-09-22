James Harden Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

James Harden, a name synonymous with basketball excellence, has seen his net worth skyrocket over the years. As of 2023, this NBA superstar's net worth stands at an impressive $165 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. But how did Harden amass such a fortune? Let's delve deeper into his journey.

Born on August 26, 1989, in Los Angeles, California, James Edward Harden Jr. showcased his basketball prowess from a young age. His high school achievements earned him the title of a McDonald's All-American. Harden's college basketball journey at Arizona State further solidified his reputation, paving the way for his entry into the NBA.

NBA Career Highlights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets inaction against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 29, 2021 in New York City. Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-98. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Harden began his NBA journey with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he quickly made a name for himself. However, it was his move to the Houston Rockets that truly spotlighted his capabilities. His time with the Rockets saw him clinch the MVP Award in 2018 and lead the league in scoring multiple times.

In the 2020-2021 season, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and later to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022. With the 76ers, Harden continued to showcase his brilliance, leading the league in assists in 2023 and joining the ranks of legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant with his playoff performances.

Salary and Endorsements

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 02: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center on January 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Harden's net worth isn't just a result of his basketball prowess. His earnings have seen a steady increase over the years. Initially, he earned around $14.7 million annually. However, by 2017, Harden signed a contract extension with the Rockets, making him the highest-paid player in NBA history with an average of $47 million per year.

Endorsements have also played a significant role in boosting Harden's net worth. In 2015, he inked a $200-million deal with Adidas, which pays him an average of $15 million annually. Apart from Adidas, Harden has also been associated with brands like State Farm Insurance and even had an endorsement with Trolli's, where his iconic beard was featured on gummy candies.

Investments And Real Estate

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 24: James Harden cheers for his team Dynamo during the quarterfinals match between Club America and Houston Dynamo as part of the Leagues Cup 2019 at BBVA Compass Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Apart from his earnings on the court and through endorsements, Harden has made some notable investments. In 2019, he became a part-owner of the Houston Dynamo of MLS and the Houston Dash of NWSL.

On the real estate front, Harden owns a luxurious property in Houston, which he purchased for $2 million in 2015. This Mediterranean-inspired residence boasts features like a sweeping staircase, a stone fireplace, and a theater room. In 2019, Harden further expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring a 26,000 square-foot residence in Rivercrest, Houston, for a whopping $10 million.

Conclusion

James Harden's journey from a young basketball enthusiast in Los Angeles to one of the NBA's top players is truly inspiring. His dedication to the sport, combined with smart financial decisions and lucrative endorsements, has led to his impressive net worth of $165 million in 2023. As Harden continues to play and make strategic off-court decisions, his net worth is only expected to grow.