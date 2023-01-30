Lil Uzi Vert comes from Philadelphia and he has always shown an interest in his city’s sports teams. Philadelphia has a rich sports culture, even if the fans are known for being some of the craziest in North America. However, a lot of players love being in Philly.

Yesterday, the Eagles were playing in the NFC Championship Game. By now, you should know that they destroyed the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-7. Overall, the 49ers had issues with their quarterbacks and they just couldn’t get it done.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert Makes An Appearance

With the Eagles looking to make a statement, they enlisted Lil Uzi Vert to run the team out of the tunnel. He is an incredibly energetic artist and his latest song “Just Wanna Rock” has been going extra viral as of late. Having said that, he was the perfect person to lead the Eagles on their way to victory.

Below, you can see just how hyped the players were. Overall, it was an amazing entrance that these players will remember for a very long time.

Lil Uzi Vert running out with the Philadelphia Eagles today 🏈🔥 🦅🦇pic.twitter.com/dbcpAip9cX — UZIAWGE 👽🔊💒🛸🕴🏾 (@uziawge) January 29, 2023

Subsequently, the Eagles will get to play in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have had an easy road, although, it is now going to be a lot tougher against an elite opponent.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert runs out of the tunnel with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Consequently, it can be said that the Super Bowl is shaping up to be a classic. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be putting on an amazing show. Overall, we’re sure Uzi will be happy to watch.

[Via]