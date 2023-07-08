Shaquille O’Neal blended Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” and Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” during a recent performance in Philadelphia. The mash-up comes after a viral debate concerning whether Uzi’s song replaced Meek’s as the anthem for the city of Philadelphia.

DJ Diesel had been performing during the Phillies’ home matchup against the Nationals from Citizens Bank Park. Sharing a clip of the set on TikTok, Shaq wrote: “when in Philly..” while tagging both artists.

Read More: DJ Drama Says Lil Uzi Vert Replaced Meek Mill With Philly’s Anthem

Shaquille O’Neal Performs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 01: NBA Hall of Fame member Shaquille O’Neal performs a set as DJ Diesel following a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on July 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

DJ Drama was the first one to spark the debate on “Just Wanna Rock” versus “Dreams and Nightmares.” The Philadelphia Eagles had previously walked out to Uzi’s track during their NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. “I think it’s fair to say that ‘Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced—with all due respect—‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” Drama told TMZ. “I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [throughout] Super Bowl weekend.”

Despite the debate, Uzi admitted they side with Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” when asked which song is Philly’s anthem. “I don’t think so,” Uzi told Revolt TV. “That song like been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever.”

DJ Diesel Mashes Up Meek Mill & Lil Uzi Vert

He continued: “[Meek’s] a big homie from Philly, and that’s like one of my big homies. So I just like, feed off the energy that he gives actually to be able to even produce or put out that type of music. So like, hopefully. Like shit, hopefully he would hope that for me too. Not yet, though – it’s too early to tell.”

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Responds To DJ Drama Claiming “Just Wanna Rock” Replaced “Dreams & Nightmares” As Philadelphia Anthem

[Via]