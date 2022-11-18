Lil Uzi Vert has steadily been one of the most unique artists in hip-hop since 2016. Ever since that XXL Freshman Cypher, fans have been attuned to just how great Uzi is. Thankfully, the artist has delivered some huge hits since that time, however, his drops have come with lengthy hiatuses.

For instance, it took three years for Uzi to drop Eternal Atake. This is a project that fans were clamoring for, and it took a long time to finally happen. Eventually, the project dropped right before COVID happened, and since then, Uzi has refrained from dropping a full-length project.

Music artist Lil Uzi Vert performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert Drops “Just Wanna Rock”

Recently, however, Uzi came back with a song called “Just Wanna Rock.” This release was gaining traction on TikTok, which forced Lil Uzi Vert to give us the full-length version. If you’ve heard the song, you know that it’s very different from Uzi’s usual tracks. In this song, Uzi lets the beat do most of the talking.

It is an undeniable dance banger, and it should come as no surprise that an amazing music video has been attached to the track. Down below, you can watch the video, which was directed by Gibson Hazard. You will even notice some big-time cameos. For instance, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat can be seen in the video.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

This video was certainly a big undertaking for Uzi. As you can see, there are points at which they shut down whole city blocks in New York. There is a ton of great dance moves, and it remains clear that Uzi knows how to move a crowd of people. Simply put, we need a new album sooner rather than later.

As always, let us know what you think of this video, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the hip-hop world.

