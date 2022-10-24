It seems like 2023 is shaping up to be a massive year for Lil Uzi Vert. Fans have awaited the release of his follow-up to Eternal Atake for a minute, though they haven’t left fans empty-handed. They teased new music while recently sharing Jersey influenced, “Just Wanna Rock” last week.

Now, Uzi’s announcing that they are hitting the road in 2023 on their first North American tour since 2018’s Endless Summer trek. Uzi will be embarking on a 20-city North American tour in March 2023, produced by Live Nation. No other information was confirmed but a full tour schedule will be arriving shortly.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The tour announcement feels promising as fans anticipate The Pink Tape. The rapper announced the project in 2021 but hasn’t personally confirmed any more details recently. However, Don Cannon recently provided an update on the project during a live stream. He said that he would be handling the mixing while adding that the project will contain no features whatsoever. He also previewed the song “Stevie Wonder” and confirmed it will be on the tracklist.

Earlier this summer, the rapper blessed fans with the Red + White EP, which included “For Fun” and “I Know.” The project arrived as a Soundcloud exclusive before being uploaded to DSPs.

We will keep you posted on more information surrounding Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming tour.