Yesterday, the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl after a win against the depleted San Francisco 49ers. Overall, it was a very bad game for the Niners as they had to rely on Josh Johnson and an injured Brock Purdy. Needless to say, their offense was nothing short of horrific.

In the end, the Eagles took the game by a score of 31-7. Although it was a bad match, the players were happy to advance. After all, playing in the Super Bowl is an opportunity that typically doesn’t come around often. Unless, of course, you are Tom Brady.

Philadelphia Eagles fans holds Super Bowl bound signs vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Philadelphia, PA 1/29/2023 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164295 TK1)

Eagles Fans Go Crazy

As is typically the case in Philadelphia, the fans were going absolutely nuts after the game. Prior to the match, police greased up the poles throughout the city so that people wouldn’t climb them. However, that didn’t help one bit as people continued to climb large structures and create havoc.

Additionally, in the footage below, you can see some people falling through a bus shelter. It is a wild scene to bare witness to, and it just goes to show how crazy Eagles fans can be. Although, you can’t blame them as seeing your team go to the Super Bowl is a truly euphoric feeling.

Police & Fans Go Crazy last night After Philadelphia Eagles beat the 49ers🤯🔥🦅🕺🏾🏟️🏈 pic.twitter.com/2xrt9Djs4e — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 30, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles fans fall through bus shelter during victory celebration pic.twitter.com/tHBJNlOZvS — Levandov (@blabla112345) January 30, 2023

how mfs expect eagles fans to react after watching their team make the super bowl https://t.co/T1k4WAEOWI pic.twitter.com/lZJAKdpvRK — 🇲🇽 (@rubythevalley) January 29, 2023

Philadelphia fans the second after winning #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Mc8BLfUdZ0 — Last Emperor Jon (@LastEmperorJon) January 30, 2023

Current situation Eagle fans are getting crazy as 49ers fans leaving the stadium with the score being 7-28 pic.twitter.com/Vs5kh50HQv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 29, 2023

and on this day, the broad street line was annexed by eagles fans pic.twitter.com/OpcO4uvblX — Danny Beer (@Danny_Beer) January 29, 2023

Subsequently, they will be going up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, this is going to be a very difficult matchup for them. However, they have the pieces to bring home the win. If they do it, this will be the second Super Bowl in five years for the Eagles.

Let us know who you believe is going to win the Super Bowl, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]