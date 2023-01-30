Eagles Fans Show Out After Team Punches Ticket To The Super Bowl
Eagles fans were on one last night.
Yesterday, the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl after a win against the depleted San Francisco 49ers. Overall, it was a very bad game for the Niners as they had to rely on Josh Johnson and an injured Brock Purdy. Needless to say, their offense was nothing short of horrific.
In the end, the Eagles took the game by a score of 31-7. Although it was a bad match, the players were happy to advance. After all, playing in the Super Bowl is an opportunity that typically doesn’t come around often. Unless, of course, you are Tom Brady.
Eagles Fans Go Crazy
As is typically the case in Philadelphia, the fans were going absolutely nuts after the game. Prior to the match, police greased up the poles throughout the city so that people wouldn’t climb them. However, that didn’t help one bit as people continued to climb large structures and create havoc.
Additionally, in the footage below, you can see some people falling through a bus shelter. It is a wild scene to bare witness to, and it just goes to show how crazy Eagles fans can be. Although, you can’t blame them as seeing your team go to the Super Bowl is a truly euphoric feeling.
Subsequently, they will be going up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, this is going to be a very difficult matchup for them. However, they have the pieces to bring home the win. If they do it, this will be the second Super Bowl in five years for the Eagles.
Let us know who you believe is going to win the Super Bowl, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.
