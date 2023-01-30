Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers were desperately trying to get themselves a win on Sunday. However, their hopes were not answered. In the end, they lost by an embarrassing score of 31-7. Overall, it knocked them out of the playoffs as the Eagles are now off to the Super Bowl.

Purdy was hit in the elbow in the first half and could no longer throw the ball. Subsequently, Josh Johnson came in and eventually got hit in the head. From there, Purdy had to come back in, but couldn’t even throw the ball. Needless to say, it was a disaster for everyone.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy Diagnosis

Following the injury, Purdy was evaluated by doctors. Following the evaluation, it was revealed that Purdy has a torn UCL. Consequently, he will now have to be out for a grand total of six months. Furthermore, he may even have to get surgery to repair the damage.

According to Adam Schefter, Purdy is seeking a second opinion on the matter. The 49ers want him to get the surgery, although it looks like Purdy wants an independent doctor. Either way, this is bad news for the quarterback.

Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL that will sideline him six months, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2023

Brock Purdy is seeking second medical opinions about whether he needs surgery, per source. 49ers are recommending surgery but no decisions yet. https://t.co/GdMokH4pDe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2023

Purdy was a great story this season as he came in and went undefeated up until the NFC Championship game. There was this sense that he could go from the last pick in the draft to Super Bowl champion in less than a year. However, he will have to wait until next year to get another chance.

Let us know what you thought of Brock Purdy and his season, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.

[Via]