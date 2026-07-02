There was a time when LeBron James and Drake seemed inseparable. The NBA superstar and Toronto icon regularly celebrated each other's victories, appeared together at games and events, spoke openly about their mutual respect, and even donated to families together. That longtime friendship, however, has appeared noticeably strained over the past year. This has led fans to wonder whether one of the industry's most recognizable relationships had quietly run its course. Tristan Thompson now says he's hoping to help change that.
"We come with a chip on our shoulder. So, obviously, Drake has led the way in [the] entertainment and music industry, doing his thing. So, Hip Hop needed him. You see, he dropped three albums," said Thompson during his recent visit to Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.
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Tristan Thompson Shows More Love To Drake
Sharpe suggested that Thompson may need to be the bridge that brings James and Drizzy back together. "I would love to—listen," Thompson began before laughing. "I'm trying, man. I'm trying." He also said, "Drake is my brother. I've known him since I was 17. That's family. Always going to ride with him. He was there when my mom passed away. We're close."
Neither LeBron nor Drake has publicly explained what may have created distance between them. Yet, fans began speculating after LeBron appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar at his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles amid Kendrick's highly publicized feud with Drake. The Lakers star later showed love to Lamar over his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and was seen enjoying performances of "Not Like Us."
This only fueled even more discussion about where his relationship with Drake stood. Although neither man has addressed the speculation directly, Thompson's comments suggest there may still be hope that one of Hip Hop and basketball's most influential friendships can eventually find its way back.
Check out the clip below.