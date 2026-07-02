Neither LeBron nor Drake has publicly explained what may have created distance between them. Yet, fans began speculating after LeBron appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar at his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles amid Kendrick's highly publicized feud with Drake. The Lakers star later showed love to Lamar over his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and was seen enjoying performances of "Not Like Us."

This only fueled even more discussion about where his relationship with Drake stood. Although neither man has addressed the speculation directly, Thompson's comments suggest there may still be hope that one of Hip Hop and basketball's most influential friendships can eventually find its way back.