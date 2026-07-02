Tristan Thompson Admits He's Trying To Mend LeBron James & Drake's Friendship

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings
Dec 27, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Years after becoming one of sports and music's closest friendships, LeBron James and Drake may have an unlikely peacemaker in Tristan Thompson.

There was a time when LeBron James and Drake seemed inseparable. The NBA superstar and Toronto icon regularly celebrated each other's victories, appeared together at games and events, spoke openly about their mutual respect, and even donated to families together. That longtime friendship, however, has appeared noticeably strained over the past year. This has led fans to wonder whether one of the industry's most recognizable relationships had quietly run its course. Tristan Thompson now says he's hoping to help change that.

"We come with a chip on our shoulder. So, obviously, Drake has led the way in [the] entertainment and music industry, doing his thing. So, Hip Hop needed him. You see, he dropped three albums," said Thompson during his recent visit to Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Tristan Thompson Shows More Love To Drake

Sharpe suggested that Thompson may need to be the bridge that brings James and Drizzy back together. "I would love to—listen," Thompson began before laughing. "I'm trying, man. I'm trying." He also said, "Drake is my brother. I've known him since I was 17. That's family. Always going to ride with him. He was there when my mom passed away. We're close."

Neither LeBron nor Drake has publicly explained what may have created distance between them. Yet, fans began speculating after LeBron appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar at his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles amid Kendrick's highly publicized feud with Drake. The Lakers star later showed love to Lamar over his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and was seen enjoying performances of "Not Like Us."

This only fueled even more discussion about where his relationship with Drake stood. Although neither man has addressed the speculation directly, Thompson's comments suggest there may still be hope that one of Hip Hop and basketball's most influential friendships can eventually find its way back.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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