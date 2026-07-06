Drake Draws A Tie In Looksmaxxing Competition On “Omoggle” App

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake's jumping on livestreams with fans.

There are few rappers who’ve successfully integrated into streaming culture without becoming a streamer themselves. Drake, somehow, has made his proximity to streamers into a piece of his brand successfully, whether it’s having people like Adin Ross and Akademiks going to bat for him when the internet’s dragging his name through the mud or hanging out with people like BenDaDonn for Stake streams.

Most recently, Drake jumped on TikTok Live to surprise some of his die-hard supporters. While he’s clearly been rewarding those who never turned against him during hip-hop’s great civil war in 2024 with attention, his post-ICEMAN promo has seen him connecting with fans directly. In one clip spreading across social media, Drake expressed his appreciation for a fan named Abi who constantly shows him love online. “I just want to tell you thank you for always riding,” he told her. 

However, his online appearances didn’t end on TikTok. Somehow, someway, The Boy ended up in a Looksmaxxing showdown against someone on the Omoggle app, a video chat described as a “1v1 face-rating arena.” And while his opponent was clearly someone who was ecstatic to come face-to-face with one of his favorite artists, it turned out to be a tie. Drake, however, tried to spin it as a win for him.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Drake Links Up With Ronaldo

It has been quite an active weekend for Drake outside of his online shenanigans. The rapper appeared at the Portugal vs. Croatia game and later met up with Cristiano Ronaldo. “@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your country bro," Ronaldo shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the two together. Meanwhile, Drake shared a photo of them on his page, insisting that they’re the same height while revealing that he got a signed Ronaldo jersey for Adonis. 

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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