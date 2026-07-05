Drake Calls BenDaDonnn With Mystery Woman, Sparking Romance Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Calls BenDaDonnn Mystery Woman Romance Rumors
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake quickly asked BenDaDonnn if he was livestreaming and exited the call, but not before fans noticed who he was with.

Drake is one of the most famous people on the planet, but he keeps his personal life very private. Folks are always guessing at whether or not he's in a romantic relationship, and every new detail (however small it may be) sparks a bit of an uproar. In the latest example of this, a video call to BenDaDonnn alongside a mystery woman has many folks asking questions about Drizzy's love life.

Livebitez caught a clip of the moment on Instagram, which was during Ben's livestream. In the segment, DaDonnn screamed when the 6ix God connected on a FaceTime call, and the cameraperson got close to the screen. However, when The Boy moved his camera and showed himself putting his arm around the unknown woman next to him, Ben moved the camera close to his face, probably to hide the screen and let the cameraperson know to steer clear. They got the message.

"Wait, are you live?" the Toronto superstar asked. "Yes, I am. Please relax," the streamer responded, to which the rapper said "Bye." It seems like he wanted to have a more private conversation.

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Is Drake In A Relationship?

At the moment, Drake isn't in a public relationship, nor has he hinted at any romance in recent years. There are always gossip stories flying around about him, whether it's him allegedly flying women out (or trying to) or as well as unverified claims from alleged flings.

Of course, fans immediately tried to identify the woman in the FaceTime call, and Internet sleuths continue to scrutinize social media activity while keeping things low-key. That is probably for the best. If they are even a thing, they wouldn't want to announce a hypothetical relationship outside of their own terms.

One thing is for sure, though: Drake's previous relationships have led to beef. That is one of the main reasons he and A$AP Rocky have been at over the past few years, as their connections to Rihanna and Sophie Brussaux have led to a lot of back-and-forth shade.

We doubt the OVO mogul will confirm or deny anything related to romance anytime soon. But maybe he will change his perspective after his ICEMAN era.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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