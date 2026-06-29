Suede Brooks Alleges Drake Threatened To Have "B*tches Fold Her Up"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures as he talks to players on the Philadelphia 76ers bench (not shown) after a Toronto Raptors scoring play in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Suede Brooks was on the "Dumb Blonde Podcast" with Bunnie XO, where she spoke about dating Drake four years ago.

Drake has been implicated in numerous dating rumors over the years. Back in 2022, he was spotted on a yacht with influencer Suede Brooks, which sparked some speculation, as well as some curious Google searches.

At the time, Suede Brooks was a 21-year-old influencer from Los Angeles. Now, the 25-year-old is still an influencer, although she is currently promoting her run on the Netflix reality TV show, Calabasas Confidential.

On Sunday evening, she appeared on the latest episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde Podcast. Bunnie got right to it, asking Brooks about her alleged relationship with Drake. Brooks subsequently revealed that she and Drake dated for a little while, although she ultimately ended things because she couldn't give the artist what he needed.

However, Brooks hinted at threatening text messages in which Drake allegedly said that he was going to have her "folded up." Brooks said that this scared her because Drake is one of the most powerful artists in the world. When Bunnie XO asked for more details, Brooks obliged.

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Suede Brooks On Allegedly Dating Drake

As Brooks explains, there was lots of miscommunication going on. Drake allegedly thought that Brooks was going around Los Angeles and talking badly about him. Brooks swears this wasn't the case, although people were allegedly in Drake's ear telling him falsehoods. This subsequently led to the alleged threats.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bunnie XO asked Suede Brooks if the image of Drake's manhood from 2024 was real. Of course, the infamous video of Drake went viral all over social media, and it led to speculation about whether or not the artist leaked the video himself.

Brooks stated that Drake wishes he were that size, and that whatever he was holding in that video was not his. That was the last thing Brooks said about Drake before Bunnie XO transitioned into other topics.

You can watch the entire interview below. Drake has not responded to Brooks' comments at this time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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