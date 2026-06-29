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Suede Brooks Alleges Drake Threatened To Have "B*tches Fold Her Up"
Suede Brooks was on the "Dumb Blonde Podcast" with Bunnie XO, where she spoke about dating Drake four years ago.
By
Alexander Cole
June 29, 2026