Who Is Georgia Montour? The Woman Drake Was Rumored To Be Engaged To

Drake is almost always in the news cycle for something. As of late, his forthcoming album ICEMAN and his massive Stake lawsuit are at the forefront. But there's another story that's kind of flying under the radar. A rumor began that The Boy had gotten engaged to a woman named Georgia Montour.

There isn't much public information about this person. But what we do know is that she's reportedly 30 years of age and is a social media powerhouse allegedly from Toronto. Her Instagram account, georgiamonnnn, may be private and may only have 16.2K followers, but she's allegedly mega-rich.

Georgia Montour also reportedly has two children. But the names, genders, and ages are unknown, though.

How long has she been with Drake, though? That also remains a mystery. However, based on this new gossip, it sounds like they have been together for a few years at least. From what Media Take Out can share, it also appears that things have been going swimmingly.

According to an article they published last April, the 6ix God reportedly bought Georgia a massive diamond ring worth $1.5 million.

Are Drake & Georgia Montour Actually Engaged?

However, from what sources have shared in the last couple of days, it's not an engagement ring. Per Daily Jang, an anonymous source told gossip blog Deuxmoi that while at an ocean club in the Bahamas, he noticed Ludacris. What this nameless person learned from their sources is that he was performing for Drake's alleged engagement party.

"At the ocean club in the Bahamas, spotted Ludacris. And my local sources say he was performing for drakes engagement??? Apparently ring was 5m. Please remain me anonymous," the person told Deuxmoi.

The gossip page then debunked this report by posting to their IG, "ANON PLEASE! Can confirm that Drake and his boo are not engaged but Luda performed at her family’s annual Christmas party."

But they add that their relationship remains strong. "The girl is a flex for him tbh and not after his money they’ve been together for years now. He’s posting photos of her family and mentions her name in a recent song too but they’ve been so low key."

Matte Babel, Drake's alleged manager, further quieted the rumor with a laughing emoji comment on Deuxmoi's post.

Drake & Georgia Montour Don't Have Kids

What is also not true about Drake and Georgia is that neither of her two children are tied to the rapper. Of course, he has a son named Adonis (8), but his mother is former adult film star and French artist Sophie Brussaux.