Who Is Georgia Montour? The Woman Drake Was Rumored To Be Engaged To

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Rumors of Drake and alleged long-time partner Georgia Montour swirled this weekend and it's got fans wondering who she is.

Drake is almost always in the news cycle for something. As of late, his forthcoming album ICEMAN and his massive Stake lawsuit are at the forefront. But there's another story that's kind of flying under the radar. A rumor began that The Boy had gotten engaged to a woman named Georgia Montour.

There isn't much public information about this person. But what we do know is that she's reportedly 30 years of age and is a social media powerhouse allegedly from Toronto. Her Instagram account, georgiamonnnn, may be private and may only have 16.2K followers, but she's allegedly mega-rich.

Georgia Montour also reportedly has two children. But the names, genders, and ages are unknown, though.

How long has she been with Drake, though? That also remains a mystery. However, based on this new gossip, it sounds like they have been together for a few years at least. From what Media Take Out can share, it also appears that things have been going swimmingly.

According to an article they published last April, the 6ix God reportedly bought Georgia a massive diamond ring worth $1.5 million.

Read More: Drake Affiliate Drops Key Detail About "ICEMAN's" Release Date

Are Drake & Georgia Montour Actually Engaged?

However, from what sources have shared in the last couple of days, it's not an engagement ring. Per Daily Jang, an anonymous source told gossip blog Deuxmoi that while at an ocean club in the Bahamas, he noticed Ludacris. What this nameless person learned from their sources is that he was performing for Drake's alleged engagement party.

"At the ocean club in the Bahamas, spotted Ludacris. And my local sources say he was performing for drakes engagement??? Apparently ring was 5m. Please remain me anonymous," the person told Deuxmoi.

The gossip page then debunked this report by posting to their IG, "ANON PLEASE! Can confirm that Drake and his boo are not engaged but Luda performed at her family’s annual Christmas party."

But they add that their relationship remains strong. "The girl is a flex for him tbh and not after his money they’ve been together for years now. He’s posting photos of her family and mentions her name in a recent song too but they’ve been so low key."

Matte Babel, Drake's alleged manager, further quieted the rumor with a laughing emoji comment on Deuxmoi's post.

Drake & Georgia Montour Don't Have Kids

What is also not true about Drake and Georgia is that neither of her two children are tied to the rapper. Of course, he has a son named Adonis (8), but his mother is former adult film star and French artist Sophie Brussaux.

Read More: Claressa Shields Claims 50 Cent Loves Her After He Claimed He Curved Her

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Drake Business Partner Responds Rumors Engaged Hip Hop News Gossip Drake's Business Partner Responds To Rumors That He Got Engaged
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 1