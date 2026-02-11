Rumors that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have called it quits are rampant, and the femcee is only adding fuel to the fire. Yesterday (February 10), she took to Instagram to share a Super Bowl LX recap. "We had a time at the game, honey!" she captioned the post. Fans were quick to notice Diggs' absence from the carousel. They're now convinced it could be another clue about the status of their relationship.

This is unconfirmed, though this isn't the only time she's raised eyebrows in recent days. Cardi joined Bad Bunny onstage for the halftime show along with Jessica Alba, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and more. Shortly after, she posted a video of herself listening to the Puerto Rican artist in a car, indicating that she left the big game early.

The day before that, a reporter asked her if she had any words of encouragement for Diggs before the Super Bowl. "Good luck," she said simply. Cardi and Diggs have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Cardi isn't the only one showing signs that something may have changed, either. The NFL also posted a video of Diggs acknowledging his “friends and family” at Super Bowl LX on Sunday. In it, he's seen greeting a woman named Pree, who told him she loved him as he walked by.

For those who don't recall, Cardi's ex-husband Offset is rumored to have allegedly cheated on her with Pree.