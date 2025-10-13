On Saturday, October 11, Drake and Sophie Brussaux's son, Adonis Graham, turned eight years old. As such, the parents came together to celebrate their bundle of joy and in grand fashion. In a clip caught by FearBuck and Complex, the venue for Adonis' birthday was decked out with Western-themed decor.

Wanted posters, a spotted cow cake, barrels, and hay bales were a plenty. The family of three walked up to said cake, with Drake being responsible for cutting the first slice. It's a brief video, but it's nice to see the Graham clan all together.

Folks online are mostly showing support, with one Drizzy fan passionately dispelling the narrative that the rapper's a deadbeat. "The same people who used to scream "Drake hiding his kid" are now watching that same kid grow up looking like a young superstar with both parents showing up and glowing. Life really comes at you fast. Sophie looks stunning as usual, Adonis got that effortless cool straight from his dad, and Drake looks like he’s in his proudest dad era. Say what you want about him, but he handled fatherhood in front of the world with more class than most could manage behind closed doors."

In addition to this wholesome clip, The Boy shared a photo of Adonis on his Instagram Story.

Overall, it does seem like Drake and Sophie Brussaux are doing well as co-parents, going eight years strong. They might be private, but we know that the love and respect is there. Last Mother's Day, the rap superstar took to his Instagram Story to shout-out Sophie with a sweet message and photo of her and Adonis.

"Hey mama, the post began. "Hope you are getting plenty of love from this one. Happy Mothers Day."

While we did learn about their relationship through unorthodox means (Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar diss tracks), they have ignored the noise and showed up for their son.