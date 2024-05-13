Drake Shares Heartfelt Mother's Day Message To Sophie Brussaux

Mother's day took place over the weekend and many in the rap world took the opportunity to shout out the mother figures in their lives. Rappers have a long history of paying tribute to the women who raised them, though less so sometimes to the women raising their own children. But that wasn't the case with Drake, who wanted everyone to know that he was showing love to the mother of his son Adonis. He shared a post to his nearly 150 million Instagram followers paying tribute to Sophie Brussaux.

The post comes with an adorable picture of the model alongside Adonis. Over the picture Drake shares a caption showing love to the both of them. "Hey mama. Hope you are getting plenty love from our chosen one. Happy Mother's Day" his caption reads. The post got particular attention in the wake of the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar. His fatherhood was repeatedly called into question in the beef with Kendrick's dark meditation "Meet The Grahams." The track even features a passage where he speaks to Adonis directly. Check out the celebratory post Drizzy shared below.

Drake's Adorable Mother's Day Message

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has continued to excite fans and spark discussion even after a full week with no new diss tacks. Charlamagne The God used a recent interview to discuss how he thinks Drake could still win the beef. DJ Akademiks also thinks the beef may not be over. During a recent stream he teased that the two rappers aren't actually done yet. That's in contrast to what Drizzy said at the end of his "The Heart Part 6" diss track. In the closing moments he claimed he was done with the beef and moving on.

