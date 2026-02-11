Doechii Comes Out As "Lesbian" On New Instagram Page

Doechii launched a new Instagram page with the handle, @gutsgritglamour, and fans on social media have taken note that she described herself as a "lesbian" in the bio. Other tags include “home life,” “wellness,” “side quests,” and “film.”

While the Instagram page is private, the outlet, Gay Times, reports that she describes the account as a place for “physical, spiritual and emotional manifestations of womanhood to ME," in one of her posts. She explains: “It’ll be fun at times, a little funny, vulnerable, and maybe even a little vain. I just want a space to express Jaylah the human outside of Doechii the artist.”⁠

Fans on Instagram have been showing tons of support for Doechii. "A WIN FOR THE GIRLIES," one user wrote in the comments section of a post from Gay Times. Another added: "Obv! A straight girl could never be this lit." One more wrote: "I also thought I was bi at first, boy was I wrong."

Doechii's Sexuality

Other fans surfaced comments she made about her sexuality to the same outlet in October 2024. “I think I’ve always been gay,” she said at the time. “I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual. I am with a woman now and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.”