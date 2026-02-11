Doechii Comes Out As "Lesbian" On New Instagram Page

Doechii launched a new Instagram page with the handle, @gutsgritglamour, and fans on social media have taken note that she described herself as a "lesbian" in the bio. Other tags include “home life,” “wellness,” “side quests,” and “film.”
While the Instagram page is private, the outlet, Gay Times, reports that she describes the account as a place for “physical, spiritual and emotional manifestations of womanhood to ME," in one of her posts. She explains: “It’ll be fun at times, a little funny, vulnerable, and maybe even a little vain. I just want a space to express Jaylah the human outside of Doechii the artist.”
Fans on Instagram have been showing tons of support for Doechii. "A WIN FOR THE GIRLIES," one user wrote in the comments section of a post from Gay Times. Another added: "Obv! A straight girl could never be this lit." One more wrote: "I also thought I was bi at first, boy was I wrong."
Doechii's Sexuality
Other fans surfaced comments she made about her sexuality to the same outlet in October 2024. “I think I’ve always been gay,” she said at the time. “I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual. I am with a woman now and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.”
She continued: “I’m a Black woman from the south, so it’s different. There’s a lot of racism and homophobia so it’s hard, it’s very, very hard. Even though I was aware, I didn’t feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends. I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn’t accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment. It wasn’t until I went to a performing arts school and there were a lot of gay people at my school. Once I had gay friends it was like ‘OK, I can be myself, I’m good, I can feel safe, this is normal, I’m fine, everything is ok.’ I have those same friends today and will have them for life.”