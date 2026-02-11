Doechii Comes Out As "Lesbian" On New Instagram Page

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DOECHII - Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Recording artist Doechii performs during her "Alligator Bites Never Heal" tour at Center Stage Theater on November 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Doechii previously described herself as bisexual while speaking about her attraction to women during an interview in 2024.

Doechii launched a new Instagram page with the handle, @gutsgritglamour, and fans on social media have taken note that she described herself as a "lesbian" in the bio. Other tags include “home life,” “wellness,” “side quests,” and “film.”

While the Instagram page is private, the outlet, Gay Times, reports that she describes the account as a place for “physical, spiritual and emotional manifestations of womanhood to ME," in one of her posts. She explains: “It’ll be fun at times, a little funny, vulnerable, and maybe even a little vain. I just want a space to express Jaylah the human outside of Doechii the artist.”⁠

Fans on Instagram have been showing tons of support for Doechii. "A WIN FOR THE GIRLIES," one user wrote in the comments section of a post from Gay Times. Another added: "Obv! A straight girl could never be this lit." One more wrote: "I also thought I was bi at first, boy was I wrong."

Read More: Doechii's Appearance On A$AP Rocky's "Robbery" Is Facing Harsh Backlash

Doechii's Sexuality

Other fans surfaced comments she made about her sexuality to the same outlet in October 2024. “I think I’ve always been gay,” she said at the time. “I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual. I am with a woman now and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.”

She continued: “I’m a Black woman from the south, so it’s different. There’s a lot of racism and homophobia so it’s hard, it’s very, very hard. Even though I was aware, I didn’t feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends. I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn’t accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment. It wasn’t until I went to a performing arts school and there were a lot of gay people at my school. Once I had gay friends it was like ‘OK, I can be myself, I’m good, I can feel safe, this is normal, I’m fine, everything is ok.’ I have those same friends today and will have them for life.”

Read More: Benzino Compares Eminem To Adin Ross While Trashing Ross' Doechii Jabs

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Music 50 Cent Invited DaBaby To Join Him On Rolling Loud New York Stage
Comments 1