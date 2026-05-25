Shoe Palace Little Tokyo To Host Camp-Out For Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Shoe Palace on Route 9 at the Howell and Lakewood border opened nearly three years ago and is an expansion of a successful
Shoe Palace on Route 9 at the Howell and Lakewood border opened nearly three years ago and is an expansion of a successful Brooklyn chain. Shoe Palace expands to Howell/Lakewood USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Shoe Palace Little Tokyo is hosting a Camp-Out Culture event starting May 29th ahead of the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" release

Shoe Palace Little Tokyo is hosting a Camp-Out Culture event ahead of one of the biggest Jordan releases of the month. The event runs starting at 9 PM on May 29th, giving collectors a chance to line up in person for the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo." The shoe releases the following morning on May 30 at 9AM.

The camp-out format brings back something that has largely disappeared from sneaker culture. Most major releases now run through apps and online raffles. Shoe Palace is offering a different option for people who want to be there in person for a shoe this significant.

The "Toro Bravo" nickname translates to "brave bull" in Spanish. The colorway borrows directly from the Chicago Bulls home uniform and channels it into one of the most all-in red constructions Jordan Brand has ever put on a Jordan 4.

The shoe originally released in 2013 and was an instant sellout. This 2026 drop marks its first retro in thirteen years. That gap is exactly why people are willing to show up with chairs and spend a night on the sidewalk outside Shoe Palace Little Tokyo.

The shoe features a bold fire red suede upper with sharp black accents and cement grey detailing throughout. It is a straightforward shoe with a strong presence. The camp-out energy around it makes sense.

Read More: J Balvin's Air Jordan 4 "Multicolor" Finally Gets A Release Date

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo"

Shoe Palace Little Tokyo has established itself as one of the more event-driven sneaker destinations in Los Angeles. The Camp-Out Culture format fits the location well. It draws the kind of collector who prefers the experience of a release over the convenience of an app.

The "Toro Bravo" was an immediate sellout when it first released in 2013. Thirteen years between releases only adds to the demand.

The 2026 version stays faithful to the original design. The red leather appears slightly more muted than the 2013 original, and the silhouette reflects Jordan Brand's current Air Jordan 4 construction.

Read More: The Air Jordan 12 "Obsidian" Is Returning In 2027 For First Time In 15 Years

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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