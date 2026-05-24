The Air Jordan 12 "Obsidian" Is Returning In 2027 For First Time In 15 Years

The Air Jordan 12 "Obsidian" is coming back in early 2027. The colorway originally debuted in 1997 as one of five original Air Jordan 12 styles during Michael Jordan's historic 1996-97 Championship season. It has only had one retro since then. That was back in 2012. Most collectors have been waiting a long time for this one.

The "Obsidian" is also the only original Air Jordan 12 colorway that Michael Jordan never wore in a game. Because the navy and blue palette did not match the Chicago Bulls uniforms, the shoe stayed off the court entirely. That detail has always made it stand apart from the rest of the Jordan 12 lineup.

The 2027 retro is expected to return in OG look with updated materials throughout. The deep navy leather upper, white mudguard, and University Blue accents should all return as expected.

The upcoming release marks the 30th anniversary of the original 1997 colorway. Jordan Brand has been leaning into anniversary retros heavily lately. This one fits right into that pattern.

The 2027 retro is expected to release in full family sizing. An exact date has not been officially confirmed yet. But early 2027 is the current window being tracked. This is already shaping up as one of the more anticipated Jordan drops of next year.

Air Jordan 12 "Obsidian"

The Air Jordan 12 "Obsidian" has always carried a different kind of reputation than most Jordan 12 colorways. It never had a famous game moment attached to it. It never had an iconic MJ photo tied to it either. Instead, it built its following purely on how it looks.

Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 12 with inspiration drawn from Japan's Rising Sun flag. That influence shows up through the signature stitched lines that radiate across the upper.

The UNC-inspired palette connects the shoe informally to Michael Jordan's college roots at the University of North Carolina. That association stuck and helped the shoe build a quiet but strong following over time.